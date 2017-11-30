Digital media firm BuzzFeed cutting jobs in U.S., U.K.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Buzzfeed Jonah Peretti as he speaks during a session at The Viva Technology Event in Paris in June. BuzzFeed said Wednesday it was cutting an estimated 100 jobs as the news and entertainment website reorganizes its advertising efforts in the face of disappointing revenues. The cuts will be mainly in the business and advertising divisions in the U.S. operations, with a number of editorial and business employees cut in Britain. | AFP-JIJI

Digital media firm BuzzFeed cutting jobs in U.S., U.K.

AP

NEW YORK – Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 8 percent of U.S. employees, or 100 jobs, as it changes its business model in a bid to boost revenue.

It’s also cutting an unspecified number of U.K. jobs. The company has 1,700 employees worldwide.

A spokeswoman for New York-based BuzzFeed confirmed the layoffs Wednesday. They were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In a memo to employees, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said the jobs being cut in the U.S. were only on the business side. He says BuzzFeed no longer relies on just “native” ads and needs a different kind of sales team.

Native ads are content created for advertisers that looked similar to BuzzFeed’s popular, snarky videos, lists and quizzes. BuzzFeed is shifting to selling traditional digital ads on its website and has other revenue strategies. The U.K. cuts included editorial jobs.

The Journal said BuzzFeed missed its revenue target for this year.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Buzzfeed Jonah Peretti as he speaks during a session at The Viva Technology Event in Paris in June. BuzzFeed said Wednesday it was cutting an estimated 100 jobs as the news and entertainment website reorganizes its advertising efforts in the face of disappointing revenues. The cuts will be mainly in the business and advertising divisions in the U.S. operations, with a number of editorial and business employees cut in Britain. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,