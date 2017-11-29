Tokyo Disney parks operator planning ¥300 billion expansion aimed at overseas and older visitors

Oriental Land Co., operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, is planning to spend roughly ¥300 billion ($2.7 billion) to expand the two theme parks, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

The move is aimed at attracting older people and visitors from abroad to boost ticket sales that have stagnated amid Japan’s falling birthrate. The company expects to start constructing the new areas by 2025, one of the sources said.

Oriental Land has entered negotiations on the new areas with licensor Walt Disney Co., with the details to be ironed out by May 2018.