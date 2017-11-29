Court says provision that allows only men the right to file lawsuits denying legal fatherhood is constitutional

A court on Wednesday found constitutional a law provision that allows only men and not women to file a lawsuit denying legal fatherhood of a child, dismissing a claim for damages filed against the state by a family over their status.

The ¥2.2 million ($19,700) damages suit was filed with the Kobe District Court by a woman in her 60s living in the city of Kobe as well as her daughter in her 30s and her two grandchildren.

The plaintiffs argued that the Civil Code provision only enabling men to deny legal fatherhood is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

According to the suit, the woman lived apart from her husband because of his violence and had a baby girl with a different man in the 1980s. But she opted not to notify her daughter’s birth to authorities, because a child conceived during marriage is “presumed” to be the child of her husband under the Civil Code.

Without the birth notification, the daughter was not listed in the family registration and her children were subsequently also not registered with authorities.

The plaintiffs claimed they suffered mental anguish and other disadvantages. For example, the daughter was not able to get married legally and her children did not receive notifications on enrollment in school and medical checkups.

They argued such a situation could have been avoided if wives and children were also allowed to file such lawsuits concerning legitimacy under the Civil Code.