Dollar ends firmer at around ¥111.50 in Tokyo

The dollar was slightly firmer around ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, with its topside capped by a wait-and-see mood over U.S. tax reform.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.45-45, up from ¥111.30-30 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1871-1871, down from $1.1888-1888, and at ¥132.30-31, against ¥132.32-32.

The dollar briefly fell to around ¥111 in overseas trading overnight following a missile launch by North Korea in the early hours of Wednesday in Asia.

But the greenback later advanced above ¥111.60 after the U.S. Senate Budget Committee passed a revised tax reform bill.

In early Tokyo trading, the dollar held firm around that level. However, the currency cut gains and stood below ¥111.40 toward noon on media reports that North Korea would make a special announcement. The announcement failed to surprise market players, prompting buybacks that took the greenback to around ¥111.50 in the afternoon.

The imminent focus is whether U.S. tax reforms will progress further, market sources said.

“It is difficult to build fresh positions” for now, given uncertainties about the reforms, said an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.