Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall Street gains

Stocks bounced back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday after U.S. equity gauges hit record highs overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 110.96 points, or 0.49 percent, to end at 22,597.20. On Tuesday, the key market gauge slid 9.75 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 14.08 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,786.15 after losing 4.66 points the previous day.

North Korea’ ballistic missile launch conducted in the early hours of Wednesday left only limited impact on the Tokyo market, brokers said.

Major U.S. indicators including the 30-issue Dow Jones industrial average rewrote their record highs on Tuesday.

Behind their firmness were stronger-than-expected readings of the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for November and Federal Reserve Chairman nominee Jerome Powell’s comment that he will pursue gradual interest rate hikes, the brokers said.

Further support came from renewed hopes for progress in the country’s tax reform and Powell’s eagerness to ease financial regulations, also expressed in his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, they added.

In addition to the favorable U.S. developments, the Tokyo market took heart from a slide in the yen against the dollar and an overnight rise in European equities, according to the brokers.

North Korea’s missile launch, the first one since Sept. 15, “was not viewed as a reason for selling but capped the topside of the market,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The country’s latest move “gave the impression to investors that this is not the end” of its provocations, he added.

Miura also indicated that some investors moved to lock in profit for lack of trading incentives.

An official of a major securities firm said the dearth of trading pegs led market players to “buy and sell on cue from changes in investment ratings by brokers.”

The U.S. Senate will vote on the tax reform legislation as early as Thursday. Investors will eagerly await the result, which is expected to affect the Tokyo market, Miura said.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,501 to 477 in the TSE’s first section, while 59 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.70 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.48 billion shares.

Financial issues, including banks Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, as well as insurers MS&AD, Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life, were buoyant after U.S. peers fared well on Tuesday.

JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal attracted purchases after SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. revised up its target prices for the steel makers.

Toilet-maker Toto was upbeat on expectations for higher demand in China due to the government’s “toilet revolution.”

By contrast, semiconductor-related issues, including Tokyo Electron, Disco, and Screen were downbeat, on spreading speculation that prices of NAND flash memory chips will start falling, market sources said.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 120 points to 22,620.