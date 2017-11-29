Japan eyes tax hike for corporate workers earning over ¥8 million per year

The government and ruling bloc are planning a tax hike for corporate employees with annual incomes of over ¥8 million through a revision of wage deductions in reforms for fiscal 2018, sources said.

The possible tax hike is unlikely to affect families with small children, the sources said.

The government is also considering a tax hike for pensioners whose annual income aside from pension benefits tops ¥10 million.

Through the changes, the government hopes to achieve a tax revenue increase of some ¥100 billion, the sources said.

The government is aiming to reduce inequalities in the current income tax system, which is viewed as friendlier to corporate employees than to other workers including freelancers.

Within the ruling bloc there have been persistent calls to set the income threshold higher than ¥8 million for the envisaged tax hike.

In addition, some ruling coalition lawmakers insist that families with members in need of nursing care should also be exempted from the possible tax hike.

Under the current system, every taxpayer is granted a basic deduction of ¥380,000 from his or her annual income, and corporate workers are given additional deductions of up to ¥2.2 million.

The government plans to lower the ceiling on the additional deductions for corporate workers and reduce the total amount of such deductions. Meanwhile, it plans to expand the basic deductions to around ¥500,000.

The government is also considering stripping those with annual incomes exceeding ¥25 million of the basic deductions.

While tax authorities are focusing on an income tax hike, the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will ask member companies to raise the monthly salaries of employees by 3 percent, in line with expectations expressed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, separate sources said.

The recommendation will be included in the draft guidelines by Japan’s largest business group for member companies in next year’s shunto labor-management negotiations, the sources said.

The draft, to be drawn up by Keidanren’s special committee on management and labor policy, will call for the wage growth through a regular salary increase and a pay scale hike.

Information on the draft will be reported at a meeting of the group’s chairman and vice chairmen next Monday. Keidanren plans to set details of the guidelines by January, the sources said. It is unusual for Keidanren to suggest a specific pay hike level.

The draft guidelines will also call on companies to distribute funds set for overtime pay, to be saved through work-style reforms, for allowances and bonuses, and to respond to public criticism of rises in their internal reserves, the sources said.

At a meeting of the government’s Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy late last month, Abe expressed his hope that a 3 percent pay hike will be agreed on during the 2018 shunto talks.

According to Keidanren’s survey, the average pay increase among major companies in the 2017 shunto negotiations came to 2.34 percent, topping 2 percent for the fourth year in a row on the back of calls by the government for pay hikes.

Despite expanding earnings at many companies, pay growth remains weak, leaving consumption in the doldrums and inflation low.