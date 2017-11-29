Japan’s Edoya to make halal salmon skin chips in Malaysia

Japanese processed seafood firm Edoya Co. will produce halal salmon skin chips in Malaysia in collaboration with a local food producer, looking to cater to Muslims in Japan and Southeast Asia.

Edoya, based in Obihiro, Hokkaido, said Jabi Rice Sdn. Bhd. has agreed to make halal-certified chips, with production expected to start next year for export to Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and then for overseas markets, including Malaysia.

Using salmon skin imported from the Tokachi region, where Obihiro is located, Malaysian-made halal salmon skin chips are expected to be exported to Japan beginning in mid-2018, Edoya President Kazuo Shionoya said at an agreement signing ceremony last week in Kuala Lumpur.

With the 2020 Games approaching, “there will be a lot of Muslims around the world traveling to Japan,” Shionoya said. “The halal salmon skin chips will be ready to serve.”

The Jabi Rice factory is “halal ready” and pending approval from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, Shionoya said.

He added that the OEM contract with the local company is an important step to get the halal certification in order to serve the Muslim market in Japan.

The collaboration comes as a result of the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s partnership program to promote small and medium enterprises by regional branding, which is being implemented by the Obihiro Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to Mohd Badroldin bin Mohd Rejab, director of Jabi Rice, the factory will produce the original and curry-flavor chips.

“From our study, we found Malaysians still prefer the stronger curry flavor. The adjustment of taste will be run in the future,” he said.

Shionoya said the company promoted its product during the Malaysia International Halal Showcase held this year, considering the potential to sell the product in the Malaysian market.

He said the company received positive feedback and will study the possible expansion to other Asian countries in the future.