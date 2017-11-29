Office-sharing startup WeWork announces deal to buy Meetup

Office-sharing startup WeWork on Tuesday announced a deal to buy Meetup, an online social network devoted to organizing real-world activities based on common interests.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but news website Axios cited a source as saying it was valued at about $200 million.

WeWork — which offers warehouse-style shared workspace to smaller companies, primarily tech startups — is expected to use a massive investment by SoftBank Corp. to expand its global presence. In August, WeWork said SoftBank had made a $4.4 billion investment in it.

New York-based Meetup has grown to 35 million members since it launched in June of 2002, according to WeWork.

Meetup “was born from a simple but powerful idea: use the internet to get people off the internet,” WeWork co-founder and chief executive Adam Neumann said in a blog post.

WeWork last month also revealed a deal to buy the oldest luxury department store in the U.S., as the shifting retail landscape yielded ground to the booming sharing economy. The startup announced it is buying Lord & Taylor’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in a joint venture with Rhone Capital.

Since launching in New York seven years ago, WeWork says it has grown into a network of more than 150,000 members in some 160 locations around the world.