To counter a Japanese pilot shortage, training schools to offer no-interest loans

In response to a pilot shortage, six pilot-training institutions Tuesday said they will team up to establish a program in fiscal 2018 where they will provide select students with no-interest loans worth ¥5 million each.

The six are J.F. Oberlin University, Tokai University, Sojo University, the Chiba Institute of Science, Japan Aviation College and New Japan Aviation Co.

An organization will be set up April 2018 to run the financial assistance program.

Currently, during each academic year, loans are provided to a total of 25 students from the six institutions who have met the standard, which is based on grades and other factors.

For the no-interest loans, recipients will be required to pay back the money within 10 years of their graduation date.

The loans will be provided by Orient Corp. The financial assistance program organization and participating airline firms will pay the required debt-guarantee costs to the nonbank lender.

The government is aiming to increase the number of visitors to Japan to 40 million by 2020. The country needs to add 380 new pilots every year to meet the expected 2020 demand, but according to the transport ministry, currently only up to around 300 pilots enter the job market annually.

There is an urgent need for new young pilots due to the aging of current pilots within the field, a trend which is especially affecting low-cost airlines. There is also monetary hurdle, with current tuition costs amounting to ¥20 million.