Yokozuna Harumafuji to retire from ring to take blame for assault on junior sumo wrestler in Tottori

Grand champion Harumafuji has decided to retire as a sumo wrestler to take responsibility for his assault on a lower-ranked wrestler, his stablemaster, Isegahama, said Wednesday.

Isegahama has reportedly filed the Mongolian yokozuna’s letter of resignation with the Japan Sumo Association. He said Harumafuji will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Isegahama said that Harumafuji “has caused great trouble to the association and the public” and that the yokozuna bears grave responsibility.

Harumafuji, 33, has admitted to assaulting his compatriot, Takanoiwa, 27, during a drinking event at a restaurant-bar in the city of Tottori during a regional tour in late October, investigative sources said.

Harumafuji told Tottori police that he struck Takanoiwa with his palms, fists and a karaoke machine remote control, the sources said.

Separate sources said Harumafuji was angered by Takanoiwa attempting to use his smartphone while being scolded for his behavior by yokozuna Hakuho, who was at the scene.

Police have questioned Harumafuji on a voluntary basis as well as others, including Hakuho, who were present. Harumafuji could be referred to prosecutors by the end of the year on suspicion of assault, according to the investigative sources.

Takanoiwa missed the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament that ended Sunday after being diagnosed with head injuries, including a suspected fracture at the base of his skull and a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

Harumafuji also withdrew from the tournament on the third day following media reports of the assault.