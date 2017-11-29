North Korea fires off apparent long-range missile in challenge to Trump and Abe

In a fresh challenge to the U.S. and Japan on Wednesday, North Korea launched an apparent long-range missile — possibly its longest-range yet — after a hiatus of 10 weeks, injecting fresh uncertainty into the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the latest launch of an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile an act that “can never be tolerated” and called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting.

“We will never yield to any provocative act. We will maximize our pressure” on Pyongyang, Abe said, adding that the missile was thought to be an ICBM.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning said the missile had been launched from the western city of Sain Ni, outside Pyongyang, and had traveled about 1,000 km (620 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan.

“Initial assessment indicates that this missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM),” Manning said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the missile had been launched around 3:18 a.m. and flew for about 50 minutes before landing inside the country’s exclusive economic zone. No damage to ships or aircraft in the area of the missile’s splashdown was reported.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera was quoted as saying that the missile had hit a record-high altitude of well over 4,000 km (2,400 miles) — an altitude that he said ICBMs can hit — on a “lofted,” or steep, trajectory.

“We can assume it was ICBM-class,” Onodera said.

The launch was North Korea’s first since it lobbed an intermediate-range missile over Hokkaido on Sept. 15, and could diminish any room the test hiatus had created for a diplomatic approach to the country’s nuclear program. Top U.S. officials have at times appeared to back the idea of direct talks with Pyongyang if it had halted its tests of missiles and nuclear bombs.

“The United States strongly condemns North Korea’s launch of what is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, indiscriminately threatening its neighbors, the region and global stability,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Tillerson said the U.S. and its allies “must continue to send a unified message” to the North that it “must abandon its WMD programs,” but he also noted that a doorway to talks remained open, despite the test.

“Diplomatic options remain viable and open, for now,” Tillerson said. “The United States remains committed to finding a peaceful path to denuclearization and to ending belligerent actions by North Korea.”

David Wright, a physicist with the Union for Concerned Scientists in the United States, said that based on the initial numbers, the missile was likely to be Pyongyang’s longest-range test to date.

“If these numbers are correct, then if flown on a standard trajectory rather than this lofted trajectory, this missile would have a range of more than 13,000 km (8,100 miles),” Wright said. “This is significantly longer than North Korea’s previous long-range tests, which flew on lofted trajectories for 37 minutes (July 4) and 47 minutes (July 28).”

Wright said such a missile “would have more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C., and in fact any part of the continental United States.”

Wright, however, cautioned that the payload involved in the test remained unknown, though it was likely that it was a “very light mock warhead.”

“If true, that means it would be incapable of carrying a nuclear warhead to this long distance, since such a warhead would be much heavier,” he said.

The test of an ICBM would be seen as especially provocative by Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to halt the North’s seemingly inexorable march toward this capability, vowing to use military force if necessary.

In initial comments about the test, Trump said the United States will “take care of it.” He told reporters: “It is a situation that we will handle.” He did not elaborate, but the White House press secretary said on Twitter that Trump had been “briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea.”

In South Korea, the military said it was analyzing the launch data with the U.S. It said the missile had traveled a distance of 960 km (600 miles) and estimated the apogee at 4,500 km (2,800 miles).

South Korea, a key U.S. ally separated from the North by a highly militarized border, responded with shorter-range missile tests of its own to mimic targeting the North Korean launch site, which it said lies not far from the North Korean capital, reports said.

In response to the North Korean test, it said South Korea conducted a “precision-strike” drill, firing three missiles, including one with a 1000-km (620-mile) range, to accurately hit a mock target designed to mimic the North Korean launch site.

Last week, the Trump administration relisted North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, further straining ties between the two countries, which are still technically at war. Washington also slapped new sanctions on North Korean shipping firms and Chinese trading companies dealing with the Pyongyang.

North Korea blasted the terrorist designation a “serious provocation,” claiming that the move justifies its nuclear weapons program.

Trump and Abe have piled economic and diplomatic pressure on the North in a bid to rein in its development of a nuclear-tipped missile that could threaten the continental United States.