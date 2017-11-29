North Korean missile believed came down in Japan’s EEZ in first test in two months, raising alarms

A U.S. official says North Korea has conducted its first missile launch in more than two months.

In Tokyo meanwhile an emergency Cabinet meeting was convened as the missile may have come down in waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on the North Korea ballistic missile test while it was still in the air, the White House said Tuesday.

Trump was visiting Congress at the time of the launch and “was briefed, while the missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea,” according to press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump has since returned to the White House.

The U.S. official making the initial report wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

The Pentagon on Tuesday was more cautious, calling it a “probable” missile launch. Col. Rob Manning, a spokesman said, “We detected a probable missile launch from North Korea” at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST. He said the Pentagon is assessing the situation and has no further information to provide, including what kind of missile may have been launched.

It would be the first North Korean missile test since it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sept. 15 that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean.

South Korea’s Yonhap news also reportd that North Korea launched a ballistic missile.

Meanwhile two U.S. government sources said Pyongyang fired a missile, a week after President Trump put North Korea back on a U.S list of countries that it says support terrorism.

The missile flew to the east and the South Korean military is analyzing details of the launch with the United States, according to a report from Yonhap, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

NHK in Japan, citing the defense ministry, reported that the missile may have landed in the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The U.S. source told Reuters no further details were immediately available. The Asahi Shimbun in Japan also reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile early on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks pared gains after reports of the missile launch. The S&P 500 index was up half a percent in midafternoon.

Two authoritative U.S. government sources said earlier that U.S. government experts believed North Korea could conduct a new missile test within days, in what would be its first launch since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September.

The U.S. officials declined to say what type of missile they thought North Korea might test, but noted that Pyongyang had been working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States and had already tested intercontinental ballistic missiles.

After firing missiles at a rate of about two or three a month since April, North Korea paused its missile launches in late September, after it fired a missile that passed over Hokkaido on Sept. 15.

Last week, North Korea denounced Trump’s decision to relist it as a state sponsor of terrorism, calling it a “serious provocation and violent infringement.”

The designation allows the United States to impose more sanctions, though some experts said it risked inflaming tensions.

Trump has traded insults and threats with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and warned in his maiden speech to the United Nations in September that the United States would have no choice but to “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies.

Washington has said repeatedly that all options are on the table in dealing with North Korea, including military ones, but that it prefers a peaceful solution by Pyongyang agreeing to give up its nuclear and missile programs.

To this end, Trump has pursued a policy of encouraging countries around the world, including North Korea’s main ally and neighbor, China, to step up sanctions on Pyongyang to persuade it to give up its weapons programs.

North Korea has given no indication it is willing to re-enter dialogue on those terms.

North Korea defends its weapons programs as a necessary defense against U.S. plans to invade. The United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War, denies any such intention.

The North has stoked international alarm over its banned nuclear missile program but before Wednesday had not staged a missile test since Sept. 15, raising hopes that ramped-up sanctions were having an impact.

The missile flew east from South Pyongang Province, the military Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

South Korea’s military staged a “precision strike” missile exercise in response, Yonhap news agency said, also quoting the JCS.

Seoul’s unification minister had on Tuesday said signs of unusual activity had been detected in North Korea, hinting at a possible missile test.

The U.S. last week unveiled new sanctions targeting North Korean shipping, raising pressure on Pyongyang to abandon it’s atomic weapons program.

Pyongyang condemned the move as a “serious provocation” and warned that sanctions would never succeed.

In September the North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test and staged an intermediate-range missile launch over Japan.

Yonhap quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying Tuesday, “North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile eastward from the vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, at dawn today.”

The launch of the missile came after the United States placed North Korea back on Washington’s list of state sponsors of terrorism last week as part of efforts to increase pressure on Pyongyang to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The Sept. 15 missile that flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean had sufficient range to reach Guam, home to key U.S. military bases.

Speculation was rife that North Korea could conduct more provocative acts after it has exchanged personal insults and threats of war with Trump.

One day after the previous missile test, North Korea’s official media quoted Kim Jong Un as saying that “our final goal is to establish the equilibrium of real force with the United States and make the U.S. rulers dare not talk about military options” to deal with his country.

North Korea is rapidly advancing toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland, despite multiple international sanctions and condemnations.

Amid growing worries over North Korea’s fast-paced arms development program, Trump’s remarks have inflamed tensions further between Pyongyang and Washington.

In his speech to the United Nations on Sept. 19, Trump said he is prepared to “totally destroy” North Korea if the United States is forced to defend itself or its allies. He also mocked the current North Korean leader as “Rocket Man.”

Kim responded by issuing a statement saying, “Now that Trump has … insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world … we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

Kim warned that “whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation” and called him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

North Korean officials subsequently have upped the ante in a war of words with the United States by suggesting the possibility of a powerful hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.