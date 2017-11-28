Dollar weaker around ¥111.30 in Tokyo

The dollar moved on a weaker note around ¥111.30 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, reflecting sluggish Tokyo stocks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.30-30, down from ¥111.36-36 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1888-1888, down from $1.1924-1924, and at ¥132.32-32, down from ¥132.80-81.

The dollar slipped below ¥111 in overseas trading overnight for the first time in more than two months.

But in early Tokyo trading, it climbed to around ¥111.20 after Federal Reserve Chairman nominee Jerome Powell expressed his intention to gradually normalize the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy in a statement issued before his Senate confirmation hearing later Tuesday.

The U.S. currency again fell back below ¥111 toward midmorning trading, however, following media reports that signs have been detected that North Korea may be preparing to launch a missile, traders said.

A drop in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading also weighed on the dollar, according to the traders.

The Nikkei 225’s brief rebound helped push the dollar up later in the morning, but the greenback lost direction in the afternoon as the stock indicator gave up its earlier gains to close lower.

“The dollar is unlikely to strengthen for now, because U.S. long-term interest rates will not rise unless expectations grow over the U.S. tax reform package and possible interest rate hikes by the Fed next year,” said an official of a Japanese bank.