Stocks end shade lower in directionless trade

Stocks closed a shade lower Tuesday after lacking direction amid a dearth of major trading incentives.

The Nikkei 225 average fell 9.75 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 22,486.24. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 54.86 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 4.66 points, or 0.26 percent, lower at 1,772.07 after falling 3.83 points Monday.

After opening weaker on selling spurred by a firmer yen against the dollar, stock prices swung between positive and negative territories, brokers said.

While the downside of the market was supported by buying on dips, investor sentiment was hurt by poor performance of Shanghai stocks that reflected worries about the Chinese economy, they said.

In addition, the sluggishness of semiconductor-related issues in markets around the world weighed on Japanese chip stocks, putting a drag on the overall Tokyo market, according to the brokers.

Amid the lack of major trading incentives, investors were “attracted to factors that they usually do not look at,” such as the Chinese stock market, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Meanwhile, few market players were motivated to sell in large volume as the market’s downside is considered still solid given the recent rises due to brisk corporate earnings, Fujii said.

As the market did not move wildly Tuesday, the Nikkei average is in the process of “solidifying” its ground above 22,000, said an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm.

“It is necessary for the U.S. equities to find a clear direction” before Tokyo stocks rise further, Fujii said.

Positive U.S. economic indicators, progress in tax reforms and new clues to the country’s monetary policy would help shore up Wall Street, he added.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,212 to 736 in the first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.482 billion shares from Monday’s 1.372 billion.

Toray finished down 5.30 percent after the textile producer said Tuesday that its unit, Toray Hybrid Cord, fabricated product quality data.

Semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, Sumco and Disco were downbeat after Samsung Electronics plunged in response to Morgan Stanley’s decision to lower its investment rating for the South Korean firm, market sources said, also noting the overnight weakness of U.S. industry peers.

Oil firms JXTG, Japex, Idemitsu and Inpex were sluggish on lower crude oil prices.

By contrast, Kansai Electric attracted purchases after the Fukui governor on Monday approved the planned restart of the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the company’s Oi nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture.

Clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and furniture retailer Nitori, as well as other domestic-demand led names, were buoyant.