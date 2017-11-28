Resona to launch new smartphone banking services

Resona Holdings Inc. will start offering new smartphone banking services in February, according to President Kazuhiro Higashi.

Customers will feel “as if there were an entire bank in a smartphone,” Higashi said in a recent interview, adding that the group aims to have its three banking units — Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank and Kinki Osaka Bank — sign up 3 million users by fiscal 2022.

Emphasizing two-way communications and operability, the services will enable users to consult customer service through live chat, check balances at a glance and receive investment advice, he said.

The three banks have 13 million active individual accounts but see only about 1 million customers come to their brick-and-mortar branches amid the spread of online banking services.

“We want the new smartphone services to prompt users to actually visit our branches,” Higashi said.

Resona Holdings will also move forward with reviews of locations, with a view to launching some 30 small branches specializing in consultations on asset management by fiscal 2019.

In addition, the group is planning to halve the amount of clerical work in six years through the end of fiscal 2021.

“(Japan’s) aging population and declining birthrate will make it difficult to secure workforce,” Higashi said.