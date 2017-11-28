JR Kyushu to install Japan’s largest organic electroluminescent sign at Fukuoka’s Hakata Station

JR Kyushu Agency Co. says it will install Japan’s biggest digital billboard to use organic electroluminescent (EL) display panels at Hakata Station in Fukuoka next April.

The curved digital sign, which measures 4 meters high and 7 meters wide, employs 36 55-inch panels, making those standing beside it feel as if they are enclosed by images, Kyushu Railway Co.’s advertising unit said at a news conference Monday in Tokyo.

Organic EL displays can reproduce jet-black color and show high-contrast images. As the panels are easily bendable, large-size arch billboards have begun sprouting up overseas. In Japan, however, the signs are less popular and the sizes of those that are currently in use remain small by comparison.

The billboard to be set up on the first floor of the JR Kyushu station building was jointly developed by Dai Nippon Printing Co. and LG Electronics Japan. It is expected be used to promote new automobiles and tourism in the Kyushu region, the ad agency said.

“Hakata attracts foreign visitors as a ‘gateway for Asia,’ ” JR Kyushu Agency chief Kazuhiko Kohama told the news conference.

“We hope to spread bright news” in the region, parts of which are still struggling to recover in the wake of the earthquakes that rocked Kumamoto Prefecture last year and rain-related disasters that hit earlier this year, Kohama added.