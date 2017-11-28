Mercari launches new service for quick brand goods marketplace

Online flea market service provider Mercari Inc. has launched a service allowing customers to buy and sell brand-name products instantaneously.

Under the Mercari Now service, users can submit smartphone photos of the items they want to sell along with product specifications and condition. The service will then evaluate the details and return suggested prices. Deals are set after sellers approve the prices.

It is the first time for Mercari to purchase goods directly from customers.

Mercari buys accessories and other products from about 1,400 domestic and overseas brands, with the ceiling on assessed prices set at ¥20,000 per item. Sellers must submit identification to use the service.

Sellers will be paid soon after deals are complete. Within two weeks, Mercari collects the items, authenticates the brands and puts them on sale through its online flea market.

A Mercari official said the firm is sure that sellers will be satisfied with its assessed prices, which are determined based on a large volume of transaction data.

The company may expand the scope of items will buys depending on the success of the new service.

Mercari’s flea market app has already been downloaded close to 90 million times globally, and more than 1 million items are put on sale per day, according to the company.

Some users have complained about the onerous procedures for placing items on the online marketplace, while others say it takes too long for their products to sell. Mercari aims to win over such customers with the new service.

The Mercari Now service was suspended 17 minutes after it was launched at noon Monday due to a flood of users. The service resumed operations around 3 p.m.