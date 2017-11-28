No free lunch: Japan turns to convenience stores in bid to reduce unpaid public school meal fees

The education ministry has decided to encourage the payment of public school lunch fees at convenience stores as part of efforts to reduce the amount of unpaid fees — a bill that has topped a whopping ¥2 billion nationwide — and give working parents more flexibility.

The ministry will soon inform boards of education across the country that convenience stores can accept school lunch payments, sources said Monday.

Many schools currently manage the fees themselves, with teachers in charge of collecting dues and pressing parents to make overdue payments.

But as the unpaid fees have surged, fee-collection work has become a seemingly unnecessary burden for many schools.

At present, the lunch fees are typically withdrawn automatically from bank accounts. However, if the withdrawals are not completed due to problems such as insufficient account balances, payments are supposed to be made to tellers, with payment slips issued by local municipalities.

Payments at convenience stores could make it easier for working parents to pay their bills by the due dates, while also helping reduce unpaid fees and any ensuing work, the sources said.

A number of municipalities have been reluctant to allow private-sector firms to collect the lunch fees due to concerns over possible illegalities.

But the education ministry discussed the matter with the Cabinet Office, concluding that outsourcing the fee-collection work to convenience stores is legal.