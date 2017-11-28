CITES to further probe Japan’s research whaling for treaty violations

A committee under an international treaty to protect wildlife will dispatch an investigation team to gather information on Japan’s research whaling program and verify any violations of the pact.

The recommendation was made Monday by the Standing Committee of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, and adopted on the first day of the standing committee’s five-day meeting held in Geneva.

The secretariat for the treaty, better known as the Washington Convention, will analyze the information collected by the investigators. Any new recommendation on the research whaling will likely come at the next meeting in October 2018.

The latest action is nonbinding. But Tokyo is ready to provide information and has no plans to block the investigation team, a Japanese government source said.

The convention’s secretariat has dispatched investigation teams to Africa, among other locations, in the past.

Japan catches sei whales for what it calls ecological research. According to the Fisheries Agency, catches are limited to maintain the species’ numbers.

The convention bans commercial trade in sei whales due to the risk of extinction.

As the whales caught for research are later sold as meat in Japan, representatives of anti-whaling countries, such as Australia, claimed at Monday’s meeting that Japan is hunting whales for commercial purposes under the guise of research.

A representative of the Japanese government insisted that the profits from the sale of the whale meat are used for the research and denies any commercial objective. The representative then claimed that Japan’s research complies with the International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling.

As the two sides failed to agree, the committee decided to further investigate the matter, sources said.

In a related move on Tuesday, activist group Sea Shepherd released graphic video of Japanese fishermen harpooning whales in the Antarctic Ocean after a protracted battle with the Australian government to make the images public.

Filmed in 2008 by customs officials aboard an Australian patrol vessel, the images show Japanese boats harpooning the whales and then dragging their bodies out of bloodied waters.

Sea Shepherd initiated a freedom of information (FOI) request in 2012 to obtain the film from the Australian department of border protection, but was repeatedly refused with the government citing potential damage to “international relations.”

The images were finally ordered released earlier this year after an appeal to Australia’s Information Commissioner, who has power to review government agency FOI decisions.