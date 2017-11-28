Iconic London double-decker bus finds new life as Nagasaki cafe

A roadside cafe made from an authentic British double-decker bus recently opened in Nagasaki Prefecture, becoming an Instagram-friendly hit among users of the photo-sharing app.

London Cafe, which opened in September in the town of Hasami, is housed in a bus that was built in the 1960s and served in the British capital’s public transit system.

The remodeled interior has a light color scheme and retro furnishings to match the iconic red-and-white exterior.

“I wanted to create a local hangout,” Hiroshi Sakana said of his venture, located roughly 60 km north of the city of Nagasaki.

Sakana, 55, purchased the bus after retiring last January from the Ground Self-Defense Force. The tables, chairs and other furnishings for the interior were inspired by a Paris cafe he visited on a trip to Europe that doubled as a chance to check out the continent’s cafes and shops.

The response has been positive, especially among guests who like to share photos online. The cafe, open every day except Mondays, serves European-inspired fare, including a specialty potato dish made with cheese imported from Italy.

“People are more than welcome to stop by just to take photos,” Sakana said. “I want people to come right up without hesitation.”