Toray latest in slew of Japanese firms to admit to falsifying data

In the latest blow to Japan’s manufacturing sector, Toray Industries Inc. admitted Tuesday that one of its subsidiaries had fabricated data for product tests between 2008 to 2016.

The company said Toray Hybrid Cord Inc., a tire parts maker, had fabricated data in 149 cases and sold parts that did not satisfy client requirements to 13 companies, including tire makers. But it also said it had not detected any violation of the law or safety issues stemming from the incident.

“I’m profoundly sorry for causing so much trouble,” Toray President Akihiro Nikkaku told a hastily arranged news conference in Tokyo.

Toray’s stock plunged as much as 8 percent from the day before in Tuesday morning’s trading in Tokyo.

The revelation comes on the heels of quality control scandals at other major Japanese firms, including metal product data falsification scandals at Kobe Steel Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corp.