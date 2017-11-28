Ex-Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiromu Nonaka, 92, stable after being rushed to Kyoto hospital

Hiromu Nonaka, former chief Cabinet secretary and secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, was rushed to a hospital Monday night after falling ill at a hotel in Kyoto, according to his office.

The 92-year-old’s condition stabilized later, the office quoted his family as saying.

The Kyoto native felt sick and became unable to stand after dining at the hotel in Kyoto’s Shimogyo Ward. He was sent to a nearby hospital after the hotel called an ambulance at around 9 p.m. Monday.

Nonaka retired from politics in 2003 after being elected seven times to the House of Representatives. Before he was first elected to the Lower House in 1983, he served as mayor of the town of Sonobe, now called the city of Nantan, in Kyoto and deputy governor of Kyoto Prefecture.