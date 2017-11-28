Cybershopping sends Amazon soaring and net worth of founder Jeff Bezos atop $100 billion
An employee organizes plastic bins for orders at the Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, Monday. The holiday shopping season is off to a strong start and retailers appear to be continuing the momentum on Cyber Monday — the biggest online spending day of the year. | BLOOMBERG

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was a $100 billion man on Monday as the online retail colossus raked in cash from the holiday weekend’s cybershopping spree.

Forbes magazine’s real-time ranking of the richest people had Bezos on top, with a personal net worth of $100.3 billion.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates saw his net worth climb to a dizzying $89.4 billion but was relegated to being the second most affluent person on the planet.

Bezos owns almost 17 percent of Amazon, which he founded in a Seattle garage in 1994 after quitting a hedge fund job to sell books online.

Amazon shares finished the official trading day up just shy of a percent, and inched up a bit more in after-market trades to top $1,200.

Based on the share price, Seattle-based Amazon had a market value of some $576.3 billion.

Market tracker Adobe Digital Insights data showed that online shopping was at a record-setting pace from Black Friday into Cyber Monday.

