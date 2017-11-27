Bank of Japan returned to the black in April-September

The Bank of Japan will shortly report a net income of over ¥500 billion for April-September, in a turnaround from a net loss a year earlier, according to informed sources.

The net profit for the fiscal 2017 first half is attributable to the yen’s easing against the dollar and other currencies, the sources said Monday.

In the same period last year, the BOJ logged the red ink of ¥200.2 billion due to losses on its foreign currency-denominated assets amid the Japanese currency’s appreciation.

The sources also said the central bank’s total assets at the end of September hit a record high above ¥510 trillion, reflecting its continued massive buying of Japanese government bonds, the sources said. Of the total, the amount of long-term JGBs exceeded ¥400 trillion.

Interest income from the JGB holdings, however, is believed to have fallen short of the year-before level of ¥628.4 billion, due to purchases from financial institutions at relatively high costs and falling investment returns.

Meanwhile, the BOJ set aside ¥200 billion to ¥300 billion in loss reserves in preparation for its exit from the current unconventional easing policy sometime in the future, which could force the bank to incur trillions of yen of losses. In fiscal 2016, the BOJ began to substantially increase the reserves, which exceeded ¥3 trillion as of the end of September.