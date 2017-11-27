Abe open to restricting non-Japanese land ownership near SDF bases

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has signaled a positive stance on restricting non-Japanese from buying land around Self-Defense Forces facilities and on remote islands near the country’s borders.

“We’ll thoroughly consider what measures we should take, while conducting necessary surveys and taking into full account discussions in the ruling bloc,” Abe told a meeting Monday of the Lower House Budget Committee.

He made the remark in response to a question from Isshu Sugawara of the Liberal Democratic Party, who expressed concern that purchases of land by non-Japanese around defense facilities could pose a threat to national security.

“I understand this is a crucial issue concerning national security,” Abe said. “The government is working to keep updated on land ownership.”

At the committee meeting, Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera reported the outcome of a recent survey of land ownership adjacent to some 530 of about 650 SDF and U.S. military facilities across Japan.

The study found four cases of land apparently being owned by non-Japanese, all in Tokyo’s 23 wards, he said.

But Onodera said it has been confirmed that none of the cases has affected SDF or U.S. military operations.