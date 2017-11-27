With lack of incentives, dollar ends trading in Tokyo at ¥111.36

After facing bouts of selling Monday morning, the dollar moved in a narrow range around ¥111.30-40 in Tokyo during the afternoon amid a lack of fresh incentives.

At 5 p.m., the greenback stood at ¥111.36-36, down from ¥111.41-41 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.1924-1924, up from $1.1848-1848, and at ¥132.80-81, up from ¥132.00-01.

The dollar climbed above ¥111.60 by midmorning trading thanks to buybacks that came on the heels of its brief fall below ¥111.40.

The U.S. currency, however, slipped back below ¥111.40 later in the morning since the benchmark Nikkei average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost its early steam and sank into negative territory.

In the afternoon, the dollar fluctuated narrowly around ¥113.0-40 in the absence of fresh market-moving factors, traders said.

The dollar is expected to be range-bound for now, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm indicated.

“Market participants find it difficult to make active moves” while carefully awaiting Tuesday’s Senate confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chairman nominee, Jerome Powell, who is now governor of the U.S. central bank, and are keeping a close tab on Senate deliberations on U.S. tax reform legislation, the official said.

Meanwhile, an official of an asset management firm said that the dollar is likely to attract buybacks if revised U.S. gross domestic product data for July-September, due out Wednesday, turns out to be strong.