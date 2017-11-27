Selling to lock in profits results in Tokyo stocks falling back

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, affected by selling to lock in profits.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 54.86 points, or 0.24 percent, to end at 22,495.99, after climbing 27.70 points Friday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues, a 3.48-point winner Friday, finished down 3.83 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,776.73.

Both indexes declined for the first time in four market days.

The Tokyo market opened higher after Wall Street fared well late last week on investor belief that the Christmas shopping season got off to a strong start in the United States, with consumer spending seen to have been robust on Black Friday and likely to prove brisk as well on Cyber Monday, brokers said.

Soon after the initial buying ran its course, however, stocks fell into negative territory on profit-taking led by individual investors, they said.

Monday’s session lacked vigor amid thin trading, with many foreign investors still away for Thanksgiving holidays, market sources said.

The selling spread to many issues but was not so powerful, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said, indicating that many of the day’s losers fell only moderately.

Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., pointed to “a lack of domestic trading incentives” to help the market maintain its momentum.

Noting that the average earnings per share for the component issues of the Nikkei index currently stands at a reasonable level, Tabei said that “additional positive factors” are necessary for the key barometer to rise further from its recent range around 22,600.

With the corporate earnings reporting season having ended and U.S. tax reform legislation increasingly unlikely to get enacted by year-end, large-cap names may remain in a standstill for the time being, he suggested.

Meanwhile, investors are starting to show appetite for small and mid-cap issues on individual news for each stock, such as innovation related to “new materials, batteries and quantum computers,” Tabei added.

Losers edged winners 999 to 945 on the TSE’s first section, while 94 issues were unchanged.

Volume came to 1.37 billion shares, against Friday’s 1.32 billion.

Semiconductor-related issues were downbeat, led by Sumco’s fall, after UBS Securities Japan lowered its investment rating on the firm from “neutral” to “sell,” market sources said.

Cosmetics company Pola Orbis Holdings came under selling on concerns about a fall in demand from visitors to Japan, after it came to light that one of its Pola unit’s outlets had placed a sign banning Chinese customers.

By contrast, Nintendo and Sony were buoyant on expectations that the game makers will post brisk sales during the Christmas holidays.

Insurers Tokio Marine, MS&AD and Dai-ichi Life were upbeat on higher U.S. interest rates.