Bic Camera to open outlet in Harajuku, diversifying consumer demographic

Japanese electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. will open an outlet Tuesday in Tokyo’s Harajuku shopping area, to reach out to the mainly teenage-girl demographic.

The Harajuku store will sell beauty appliances, including hair dryers and facial treatment devices, as well as cosmetics and stylish smartphone cases, stationery and “cheki” instant cameras.

Travel goods and souvenirs will also be available at the store located on Takeshita Street, which is often crowded with domestic and foreign travelers.

Should one happen to notice shampoo products being displayed near hair dryers, it’s because Bic Camera isn’t shying away from promoting impulse purchases at the store.

The new outlet will have one level above ground and one below, with floor space totaling some 330 square meters.

The Bic Camera select Harajuku store is the company’s first small-scale shop aiming to sell items that resonate with its location.

Bic Camera, which has traditionally focused on large-scale stores in the city, plans to boost business by opening small-sized shops, such as the one in Harajuku.