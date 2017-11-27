Japan’s pharmacists work to ensure elderly take their prescribed medications

Pharmacists in Japan are making a greater effort to ensure elderly patients properly take their prescribed medication, to combat the health risks posed by drug avoidance.

They are also taking steps to reuse unused medicines stemming from medication nonadherence, to reduce the amount of wasteful spending within the nation’s health care system.

Research shows the most common reason patients skip their prescribed dose is that they simply forget.

“Pharmacists had only been dispensing drugs to their customers,” said Yasunori Tajiri, deputy chief of the Japan Pharmaceutical Association. “But if we continue to care for them even afterward, which I believe is what we were supposed to do, the issue of missed drugs must be solved.”

A pharmacist in Saitama Prefecture began visiting patients’ homes and providing advice on medication tailored to each person’s lifestyle.

“Are you taking your medicine properly?” pharmacist Hiromi Miyano, 59, asked an 80-year-old man living alone in an apartment in Ina, in Saitama Prefecture.

The man, who was hospitalized in May, was told by his doctor to take seven types of medicines for heart failure and blood pressure every morning after being discharged.

Miyano, who runs a pharmacy in the area and gives advice on medication to 25 elderly patients at their homes and care facilities, began visiting the man as his doctor asked her to do so.

She packages daily doses into one bag each and writes on the surface of each bag the date and “after breakfast” so the patient does not forget to take a dose every morning.

Miyano also asked the patient to place an empty bag in a designated box after taking the pills, so she can confirm which day’s pills he has taken and which day’s he has missed.

“He forgot two doses when I visited him a week ago, but took them all this week,” she said.

“I’m sometimes unsure if I take the medicine or not, so I’m relieved she started visiting me,” the patient said.

The Saitama Pharmaceutical Association said all 150 elderly residents it surveyed missed some doses and had the drugs at their homes.

Asked why they didn’t take the drugs, the largest proportion, at 49.5 percent, said they simply forgot, while others said they stopped taking them since their conditions had improved, or that there were too many pills to take.

Concerns are growing that missing doses not only affects their health but also wastes public funds.

In its research conducted among about 800 home-care patients aged 75 or older, the Japan Pharmaceutical Association estimated the cost of their wasted drugs at roughly ¥47.5 billion a year.

Patients shoulder a maximum of 30 percent of medication costs, and the remaining expenses are paid by public insurance programs.

To improve the situation, the Fukuoka City Pharmaceutical Association in 2012 created and delivered 1,600 bags to the customers of 31 pharmacies based in the city, asking them to collect in the bags the medicines they had failed to take.

In the course of about three months, a total of 252 patients returned unused drugs worth around ¥840,000.

Among the collected drugs, those that doctors confirmed safe to take were dispensed again to patients who had returned the drugs and still needed the same medication. The move saved some ¥700,000 in medication expenses, according to the association.

The association said the bags have also helped raise awareness of the issue, and that it has delivered a total of 220,000 bags to local pharmacies.

Similar steps have been taken by other regional pharmaceutical associations in places such as Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, and locations in Fukui Prefecture.