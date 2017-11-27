LDP and Komeito execs to visit China in late December for high-level exchanges

Secretaries-general of Japan’s ruling parties will visit China in late December to join an exchange gathering with the Chinese Communist Party, a ruling coalition source said Sunday.

Toshihiro Nikai of the Liberal Democratic Party and Yoshihisa Inoue of Komeito may also meet with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, during the several-day visit from Dec. 24, the source said.

The trip by Nikai and Inoue was confirmed when the LDP secretary-general met with Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua in Tokyo on Friday, the source added.

During the visit, Nikai and Inoue are scheduled to hold talks with Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party. Song visited North Korea earlier this month as a special envoy of Xi.

The Japanese lawmakers plan to discuss the handling of North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, the source said, adding the two will also travel to Fujian Province, where Song built up his career.

Nikai will likely deliver a speech at Central Party School, an organ to educate elite officials of the Communist Party. Although Yohei Kono, former speaker of the House of Representatives and father of Foreign Minister Taro Kono, delivered speeches there in the past, it is rare for a serving Japanese politician to do so at the site, according to another government source.

In the regular meeting with the Communist Party, the Japanese politicians are expected to exchange views about potential Japanese cooperation on China’s Silk Road initiative, a scheme to create a vast infrastructure network in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Business executives including Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of Keidanren, are considering accompanying the ruling officials’ trip to China.

The visit of the senior ruling lawmakers is aimed at laying the groundwork for Xi’s first visit to Japan as Chinese president by activating the exchange between the Japanese ruling parties and China’s Communist Party, a source close to Nikai said.