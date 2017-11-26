Premium cap to be raised for national health insurance

The health ministry plans to raise the cap placed on the amount of premiums paid annually by members of the national health insurance program by ¥40,000 to ¥770,000 in fiscal 2018, which starts next April.

The cap will be raised for the first time in two years.

Due to rising medical costs, municipalities have been raising the premiums collected from members of the national health insurance program, including self-employed people, every year.

The hike of the premium cap is intended to place a heavier burden on high earners so as to limit the increase of premium payments by the middle class, officials said Saturday.

While each municipality decides the amount of premiums for residents under the national health insurance program, the state sets the uniform upper limit on annual premiums.

Currently, the annual premium charged to a single-person household with an annual income of ¥10.2 million on average among municipalities reaches the upper limit of ¥730,000. The same amount is charged on those earning more.

If the limit is raised to ¥770,000, members of the insurance program earning ¥10.65 million or more annually will pay the highest premium.

The increase of premiums collected from high-income earners is expected to allow municipalities to keep the amount of premiums at levels affordable for the middle class.

From 2008 to 2016, the health ministry lifted the upper limit six times, by margins of ¥20,000 to ¥40,000. It will consider raising the cap in fiscal 2019 and beyond in view of the national health insurance program’s shaky fiscal condition.

Meanwhile, the ministry plans to keep the cap on annual nursing care insurance premiums paid by national health insurance members aged between 40 and 64 unchanged at ¥160,000 in fiscal 2018.