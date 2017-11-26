Citing lack of evacuation plans, Shiga governor repeats objections to Oi reactor restarts

Shiga Gov. Taizo Mikazuki on Sunday reiterated his opposition to rebooting the No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.’s Oi nuclear plant in neighboring Fukui Prefecture, citing a lack of contingency plans.

“We’re not in an environment that allows us to agree to the restarts of the reactors, in view of persistent concern among the residents of our prefecture,” Mikazuki said at a meeting with Masaharu Nakagawa, minister for nuclear emergency preparedness, in Otsu, Shiga’s capital.

Nakagawa had been visiting to brief the governor on evacuation plans for a severe accident at the Oi plant.

Mikazuki was speaking up because part of Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, is included in the so-called urgent protective action planning zone (UPZ) that lies within 30 km of the plant, which is in Fukui.

Kansai Electric is aiming to reboot the two Oi reactors early next year.

On the Oi plant’s evacuation plans, Mikazuki pointed to the absence of plans for residents, as well as the challenge of securing rescue vehicles and drivers.

Nakagawa said the central government plans to work with governments in the region to carry out evacuation drills to put viable plans in place. He pledged further efforts to ensure safety and peace of mind for residents.