Cybercrime tops list of main tech worries in Japanese government survey

A Cabinet Office survey has shown that a growing number of people are worried about the effects of cyberterrorism, unauthorized access to online accounts and other high-tech crimes.

According to the survey results, released Saturday, 61.0 percent of the respondents voiced concern about cybercrime, jumping 17.2 points from the previous survey in 2010. It also found these concerns were particularly strong among those in the 40s to 60s age bracket.

The nationwide survey, which focuses on science, technology and society, was conducted from Sept. 14 to 24. It covered 3,000 people 18 or over and drew valid answers from 58.8 percent.

The 2010 survey covered people 20 and over.

With multiple answers allowed, the wide-ranging poll also found that 52.2 percent said they were concerned about global environmental problems, up 1.5 points.

Genetically engineered food and nuclear power safety, meanwhile, were cited as top concerns by 49.5 percent of the respondents, down 0.7 of a point.

Ethical problems linked to human cloning and technology applications in weapons were cited by 43.7 percent, up 1.4 points.

A total of 90.7 percent agreed or somewhat agreed that medical techniques will advance thanks to the use of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells and other innovative regenerative technologies. This question appeared in the survey for the first time.

Asked about efforts the government should make to increase female scientists, many respondents called for support programs to them to continue research while raising children or caring for elderly family members.

Many also urged the government to help promote the re-employment of women who quit to look after their families.