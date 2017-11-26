Ex-Abe Cabinet minister makes discriminatory remark about Africans

A former regional revitalization minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has made a discriminatory remark about African people, saying he wondered why a fellow ruling party lawmaker involved in exchanges with African countries liked “such black” people.

Kozo Yamamoto, who left the Cabinet in an August reshuffle, made the remarks during a meeting Thursday with Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers in Kitakyushu. He said Saturday he would retract the remarks if they had caused any misunderstanding.

Yamamoto made the remarks when talking about Asahiko Mihara, an LDP Lower House member from Fukuoka Prefecture, over the latter’s longtime exchanges with Africa.

“What I can’t follow is his passion for Africa,” Yamamoto said before making the controversial remark.

Yamamoto’s office on Saturday denied the lawmaker intended to make a racially discriminatory remark.

Speaking to reporters in the city of Fukuoka on Saturday, Yamamoto said: “I referred to the continent of Africa and wanted to indicate how hard he is working (for Africa).”

“I didn’t say it in the context of race or something of the sort,” he added. “If my remark can cause misunderstanding, I would like to withdraw it.”

In April, Yamamoto, at the time a Cabinet minister, came under fire for calling museum curators a “cancer” that must be eradicated. He later withdrew the remark and apologized.