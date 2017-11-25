Japanese cosmetics maker Pola sorry for store that banned Chinese

Japanese cosmetics company Pola Inc. apologized Saturday after one of its sales outlets in Japan posted a sign prohibiting entry by Chinese.

The apology was posted on the company’s website after a picture of the store with that sign circulated Friday on Chinese social media.

In a statement, Pola said the company had identified the store and removed the sign, which “caused unpleasant feelings and inconvenience to many people.”

The company “takes the situation gravely and will suspend the operation of the store,” it said.

Pola, headquartered in Tokyo, has some 4,600 stores across Japan.