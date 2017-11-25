New addition to BOJ Policy Board downbeat on easing policy’s side effects

Bank of Japan Policy Board member Hitoshi Suzuki has said he is closely watching negative side effects of the central bank’s monetary policy, including the shrinking interest margins at commercial banks.

“The negative interest rate policy gives a substantially large impact on the earnings at financial institutions,” Suzuki said in a recent interview.

“If financial institutions are rocked by deteriorating profitability, their functions as financial intermediaries would be affected,” said Suzuki, a former Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ executive.

The BOJ has imposed an interest rate of minus 0.1 percent on part of commercial financial institutions’ current account deposits at the BOJ, while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero percent.

“At regional lenders, the impact of the monetary easing may become evident faster than at major banks,” he said, adding that a close watch is necessary for regional banks, shinkin (credit) banks and other small lenders.

Asked about its exit strategy for the unconventional policy, Suzuki underscored the importance of achieving the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target in the first place.

But the BOJ “may fine-tune” its policy even before the target is met, he said, indicating the possibility the BOJ may start monetary policy normalization before inflation reaches 2 percent. The policy also includes massive asset purchases of JGBs and exchange-traded funds.

Suzuki said he does not see the need to take additional easing measures as proposed by Policy Board member Goshi Kataoka. Both Suzuki and Kataoka joined the nine-member board in July.

Suzuki said the BOJ’s purchases of ETFs, proceeding at an annual pace of ¥6 trillion, remain necessary even after the 225-issue Nikkei stock average hit a 26-year high earlier this month.

But he also said changing the purchase amount and method could be an option.

In a separate interview earlier this month, Etsuro Honda, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, called for fresh blood at the top of the BOJ to lift the nation’s flagging inflation rate.

“The leaders of the central bank must conduct a comprehensive review and then take responsibility,” he said. “It’s impossible to end deflation without bringing in a new regime.”