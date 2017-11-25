Leader of Russian rock band Mumiy Troll starts beating the drum on cultural exchanges with Japan

Russian rock musician Ilya Lagutenko says his country and Japan should start work as soon as possible to set up cultural exchanges.

In a recent interview in Tokyo, the 49-year-old leader of popular rock band Mumiy Troll said the two countries, while facing a decades-long territorial dispute, should begin with the promotion of mutual understanding through exchanges in areas like music, movies, anime and fashion.

Lagutenko grew up in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, which has close historical ties with Japan.

While some say Russia and Japan are “distant neighbors,” Lagutenko said Vladivostok is not only geographically close to Japan, but also a pro-Japanese city with ties to the fisheries and used-car industries.

With the administration of President Vladimir Putin attaching importance to relations with Asia, Russia needs to launch pro-Japanese measures, such as increasing the number of Japanese-language experts across the country, Lagutenko said.

Lagutenko said people in Moscow have little knowledge about Vladivostok, let alone Japan. Because Vladivostok is so far from the capital, some even joke that it is in Japan and that Japanese beer flows from its taps, according to Lagutenko.

Noting that he shook hands with Putin at a conference in St. Petersburg, Lagutenko said the president is a big lover of nature and wild animals. He praised Putin’s contribution to activities to protect Amur tigers, an endangered species in the Far East.

Lagutenko said Russian rock music may be plaintive and not as rhythmic as European or American rock music. But he said Mumiy Troll concerts are known for young Russian women taking up positions in the front row, and he believes Japanese people will enjoy the band’s performance at Club Quattro in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward next Thursday. According to the club’s website, the show has already sold out.

Mumiy Troll was formed in Vladivostok in the early 1980s. It became explosively popular in the latter half of the 1990s, after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, and represented Russia in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2001.