Syrian war has killed 340,000 so far, including 102,000 civilians, rights group says

Syria’s grinding war has killed over 340,000 people since it broke out in 2011, including more than 100,000 civilians, a monitor said Friday.

The death toll has increased as key international powers step up diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the brutal conflict, and just days before a fresh round of peace talks in Geneva.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it has documented 343,511 deaths between the eruption of an anti-government uprising in mid-March 2011 and the start of this month.

Among them are 102,618 civilians, including nearly 19,000 children and 12,000 women.

More than 119,000 pro-government forces have been killed, including 62,000 Syrian troops, tens of thousands of loyalist militiamen and 1,556 fighters from the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, according to the estimate.

About 59,000 fighters from rebel groups, Islamist factions and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces were also killed.

Jihadi groups suffered the biggest blow, with more than 62,200 deaths — an increase of 4,000 since the Observatory published its last toll in July.

During the past four months, nearly 12,000 people died across the country — including 3,001 civilians.

A “de-escalation deal” agreed upon in May has brought relative calm to some of the bloodiest battlefields, but violence has increased elsewhere.

Russian-backed Syrian troops and U.S.-backed militias waged parallel but separate offensives against the Islamic State group, including in two major cities: Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

“Although the de-escalation agreements brought a drop in civilian deaths, the fierce offensives against IS in other areas made it so that civilians were dying at the same pace,” said Observatory head Rami Abdelrahman.

The Observatory relies on a network of sources across Syria that includes armed groups, government sources, medics and activists.

The conflict broke out with peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad, but his crackdown paved the way for a full-fledged war.

A multitude of regional and foreign powers have since intervened in the maelstrom, which has destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure and displaced millions.