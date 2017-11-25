Due to repairs, North Korea says it will temporarily close bridge linking nation to China

A bridge providing the main road link between China and North Korea is to be closed “temporarily” while workers on the North side carry out maintenance, Beijing announced Friday.

Some 70 percent of trade between the neighbors is conducted in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong, connected to North Korea by the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge.

“The bridge will be closed temporarily because the DPRK (North Korean) side needs to carry out some repair and maintenance work,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a regular news briefing Friday.

The closure will take place within “days,” Geng said, without specifying any time frame for the work to be completed and the bridge re-opened.

China is North Korea’s largest trading partner but it has backed a series of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile activities, straining ties between the Cold War-era allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to use his economic leverage to exert more pressure on the pariah state to make it abandon its nuclear weapons program.

However, Beijing earlier in the week condemned as “wrong” fresh U.S. sanctions that targeted North Korean shipping interests as well as Chinese companies that do business with the North.

In what was seen as a bid to improve relations, the head of the ruling Communist Party’s International Department, Song Tao, traveled to Pyongyang a week ago.

Few details have been released about his itinerary, including whether he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The trip followed a visit to Beijing earlier this month by Trump, who renewed calls for China to step up pressure on North Korea to end its missile and nuclear programs.