Taking convenience to another level, FamilyMart to install laundry machines in 500 stores

Convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. said Friday it will start installing coin-operated laundry machines at its stores to attract more customers.

The move is designed to meet growing demand for laundry services from dual-income households and single-person households in Japan.

FamilyMart plans to install the machines at 500 stores nationwide by the end of February 2020, the unit of FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co. said. The appliances and other equipment will be procured from domestic electronics maker Aqua Co. under a tie-up agreement.

FamilyMart plans to create space for the laundry machines when building new stores or renovating old ones. The existing stores will prepare dedicated laundry areas in their parking lots.

The first laundromat-equipped FamilyMart will debut in the Kanto region that includes Tokyo next spring, the company said.

FamilyMart plans to make the laundry machines available around the clock, and customers will be able to make use of eating areas at the stores while washing their clothes.