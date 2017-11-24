Dollar cuts losses to move around ¥111.50 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar cut earlier losses to trade around ¥111.50 in Tokyo trading late Friday, supported by buybacks.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥111.41-41, still down from ¥112.05-06 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1848-1848, up from $1.1756-1757, and at ¥132.00-01, up from ¥131.76-77. The Tokyo market was closed on Thursday for a national holiday.

The dollar was weaker around ¥111.20 in early trading reflecting its sluggish tone in overseas trading on Wednesday, when the greenback was hit by selling due to a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates following the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

The minutes “fueled speculation that the pace of interest rate increase by the Fed is expected to be moderate next year,” an official at an asset management firm said.

The dollar rose above ¥111.40 in midmorning trading, thanks to buying from real demand-backed players.

After coming under some selling, the dollar attracted renewed purchases in the afternoon in line with a rise in Tokyo stock prices.

“Amid thin trading, the dollar drew position-adjustment trading orders,” a Japanese bank official said.