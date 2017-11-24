Sale of state assets to face tighter scrutiny after Moritomo scandal

The government said Friday it will impose stricter guidelines on the sale of its assets after the discounted sale of state-owned land to a school operator with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife led to allegations of cronyism.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference that audit results concluding that an ¥800 million reduction in the sale price to the operator was unjustified should “not be taken lightly” and that the process of selling state assets needs to be made more transparent.

The Board of Audit of Japan said earlier this week that the ¥130 million sale of the 8,770-sq. -meter plot of land in Osaka Prefecture to Moritomo Gakuen, discounted from an appraisal value of ¥950 million to cover the costs of removing waste supposedly buried at the site, was carried out “without careful inspection or consideration.”

The then-head of the school operator, Yasunori Kagoike, is known to be a personal acquaintance of Abe’s wife, Akie, giving rise to suspicions of backroom dealings. Kagoike and his wife, Junko, have been arrested for subsidy fraud in a separate case.

Abe has also come under fire after a close friend was allegedly given preferential treatment to open a new college veterinary department.

The scandals badly dented Abe’s public support, though disarray among opposition parties gave his party a resounding victory in the Oct. 22 general election.

Abe has denied charges of cronyism, saying he did not pressure government officials in either case.

In response to the audit findings, the Finance Ministry, which is in charge of selling state-owned assets, said Friday that in the event that waste is buried under land to be sold, it will enlist a third-party expert to estimate the cost of removing it.

The ministry also said it will seek to improve its accountability in such sales by “retaining the appropriate administrative documents,” a nod to criticism that its officials danced around questioning from lawmakers by saying there were no records of interactions that could potentially imply collusion.

An advisory panel to the government is expected to begin discussion on more concrete steps to improve the sale process within the year.

The government’s top spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said Friday that he accepts the audit results and “the sale of government assets should be undertaken with greater prudence going forward.”

Land minister Keiichi Ishii said his ministry will take “greater care” in handling such issues.