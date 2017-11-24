CITES panel to discuss Japan’s research whaling program next week

Japan’s research whaling program will be on the agenda of an upcoming meeting of the Standing Committee for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the secretariat for the treaty has said.

The meeting will be held in Geneva over five days starting Monday and address other issues, including the fight against the poaching of African elephants, according to its announcement Thursday.

Under the research whaling program, Japan has set its catch for sei whales in the northwestern Pacific at 134 for 2017.

The committee will discuss whether Japan’s research whaling is conducted from a scientific perspective, based on detailed data to be presented by Japan.

Trade in the sei whale is banned. The species is designated as endangered under the CITES treaty, better known as the Washington Convention.

At a news conference in Tokyo Friday, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Ken Saito underscored that there is no problem in the research whaling program. The government will give a full explanation at the CITES committee meeting, he said.

What Japan calls research whaling has been criticized by other countries, with some saying it is a cover for commercial whaling, as meat from the captured marine mammals is later sold.