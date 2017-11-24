Consumption tax revenue distribution to depend less on how much consumers spend

The distribution of consumption tax revenue to local governments across the country is set to depend less on the total amount consumers spend in each area, it has been learned.

The envisioned measure is expected to boost the amount of tax revenue local governments receive. The central government serves as a clearinghouse and collects the consumption tax, which comes from both national and local levies, and returns any revenues derived from the local portion to the various prefectures.

Under current rules, prefectures with major cities tend to receive large allocations as people living outside them visit and buy local products. Under the new rules being considered, Tokyo is expected to lose some ¥100 billion in tax allocation.

The government and the ruling bloc are working to lower the relative weighting of spending amounts — one of several factors used in deciding how tax revenues are distributed — to less than 60 percent from the current 75 percent as part of the tax system for fiscal 2018, sources said.

They are also considering raising the weighting of population from the current 17.5 percent, while removing payrolls, which now have a weighting of 7.5 percent, according to the sources.

The ruling bloc’s tax panel is slated to draw up a fiscal 2018 tax reform outline by mid-December.