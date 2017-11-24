Nikkei ekes out gains, backed by buying on dips

Stocks ended higher Friday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as buying on dips offset falls in the morning triggered by the yen’s rise against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 27.70 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 22,550.85, after climbing 106.67 points on Wednesday. The Tokyo and U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for national holidays.

The Topix index of all first-section issues edged up 3.48 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 1,780.56, after adding 5.95 points the previous trading day.

The Tokyo market got off to a weaker start, with investor sentiment battered by the dollar’s fall below ¥112 following the release Wednesday of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. The Nikkei briefly fell over 140 points in the morning session.

The FOMC minutes were taken as a hint that U.S. interest rate hikes would continue at a slow pace next year, pushing down long-term rates and inducing dollar sales, brokers said.

In the afternoon, however, Tokyo stocks recouped their earlier losses and entered positive territory, buoyed by buying on dips, brokers said.

Market participants “sold mainstay issues to lock in profits in the morning,” an official at a bank-linked securities firm said. The Nikkei had gained over 260 points over the past two sessions through Wednesday.

The official noted, however, that hopes for purchases of exchange-traded funds by the Bank of Japan helped lift the market in the afternoon.

“Purchases were spurred as the Nasdaq rewrote its closing high” on Wednesday, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co., referring to the tech-heavy U.S. stock index.

“Investors paid attention to (companies’ brisk) corporate performances rather than the yen’s strength,” Suzuki added.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,157 to 781 in the TSE’s first section, while 100 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.329 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.603 billion shares.

Start Today attracted purchases after the online fashion mall operator announced the launch of its private Zozo brand on Wednesday.

Also on the plus side were furniture retailer Nitori Holdings and Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, Mitsubishi Materials plunged 8.07 percent after reports Thursday said that two subsidiaries of the nonferrous metal producer shipped products that did not meet internal or client requirements by falsifying product quality data, brokers said.

Insurers Sompo Holdings and Dai-ichi Life were downbeat after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York on Wednesday, brokers said.