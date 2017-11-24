Slum woes grow for moms as Philippine birth control plans fail

At age 33 and raising six children in a slum named “Paradise Village,” Myrna Albos is Exhibit A for the Philippines’ serial failures on family planning.

The plumber’s wife already had four children by the time a family planning law was passed in December 2012, but she had two more after opponents blocked it and the government health center near her shanty ran out of birth control pills.

“I don’t want any more (children). Sending all of them to school is an effort. One more and I may no longer have time for myself,” the former department store clerk said.

Albos and her family live on her husband’s $10-a-day wage in a dirt-floor home in Paradise Village, tucked behind a smelly open sewer in the north of Manila, the nation’s capital, where millions live in brutal poverty.

The law was meant to provide free condoms, birth control pills, implants and other family planning methods to couples in poor communities while protecting mothers from death and other health risks associated with pregnancies.

The law was hailed then as a big victory for the rights of the poor, finally overcoming the powerful Catholic Church and its socially conservative allies in Congress.

The Philippines, a former Spanish colony, is the church’s Asian bastion, with 80 percent of the nation’s 103 million people Catholic. The power of the church has helped to ensure abortion and divorce remain illegal.

The country’s fertility rate slowed to 2.33 births per woman in 2015 from a runaway six in the 1970s, United Nations data show, but it remains an outlier.

The number of Filipinas who die of complications from childbirth also remains high, according to the U.N. figures.

The legislation, however, turned out to be only the start of another long battle.

The law itself did not take force until April 2014, as it was delayed by legal challenges.

While the Supreme Court ruled the legislation was constitutional, it defanged the law by removing penalties for officials and workers who refuse to provide contraceptives. It has since been weakened further by conservative legislators who gutted its funding.

“We have not taken off. We’ve been taxiing for the last five years,” Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said in an interview when asked to assess the program.

He said the Supreme Court’s removal of the penalty provisions has rendered the law “basically toothless,” while the lack of funds means the government cannot buy enough contraceptives.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who took office last year, has followed in his predecessor’s footsteps in trying to get contraceptives to the masses. His Food and Drug Administration this month ruled that dozens of contraceptives, including implants and pills, are not abortion-inducing and thus the government can distribute them for free.

Condoms were not subject to the challenge, but only 2 percent of Filipino men use them, according to the health department. This is partly due to men not wanting to use them, and due to their expense.

Church-backed groups filed a case with the Supreme Court in 2015 insisting that implants and other contraceptives are abortifacient, and thus unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court then ordered the government not to distribute those contraceptives until the FDA made its own ruling on the issue.

Bayugo said the government had started to deliver 500,000 implants, the vast majority of its stocks, following this month’s FDA ruling. But he said it is not nearly enough to tackle the problem.

“The resolution will not cure the funding issue. … It’s been our problem for the last five years,” he said.

The health department estimates 6 million couples need contraceptives but have no reliable access to them. This year’s allocated budget of 165 million pesos ($3.2 million) is only enough for 2 million of these couples, according to Bayugo.

Congress rejected the original family planning budget proposal of 1.2 billion pesos for 2017. The health ministry has sought a budget of 342 million pesos for next year, but this is still less than a third of what the government deemed necessary to fully implement the law.

And with less than six weeks left in 2017, Congress has yet to approve next year’s family planning budget.

While the government was banned from dispensing implants, Albos went to Likhaan, a charity that receives foreign funding. She finally received an implant, which releases a hormone that prevents women’s ovaries from releasing eggs, after her sixth child was born this year.

Nongovernmental groups, including Likhaan, have been providing birth control services to about 150,000 people who fall outside the health department’s coverage, said its executive director, Junice Melgar. But even their own modest programs have suffered setbacks that highlight the enduring political problems.

Last year scores of panicked women swamped Manila clinics demanding the removal of their hormone implants, Melgar said. The incidents were confirmed by Bayugo.

The women were scared off by a politician’s unfounded warnings that the implants caused cancer, polio and even blindness, they said.