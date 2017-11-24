Finnish bakery launches bread made from crushed crickets

Finnish bakery and food service company Fazer on Thursday launched what it called the world’s first insect-based bread to be offered to consumers in stores.

The bread, made from flour ground from dried crickets as well as wheat flour and seeds, contains more protein than normal wheat bread. Each loaf contains about 70 crickets and costs €3.99 ($4.72), compared with €2 to €3 for a regular wheat loaf.

“It offers consumers a good protein source and also gives them an easy way to familiarize themselves with insect-based food,” said Juhani Sibakov, head of innovation at Fazer Bakeries.

The need to find more food sources and a desire to treat animals more humanely have raised interest in using insects as a protein source in several Western countries.

The Food and Agriculture Organization at the United Nations launched in 2013 a program to encourage the breeding and consumption of insects, saying the cheap and ecological food could help feed the global population of 9 billion humans expected by 2030.

In November, Finland joined five other European countries — Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Denmark — in allowing insects to be raised and marketed for use as food.

Sibakov said Fazer had been developing the bread since last summer. They had to wait for legislation to be passed in Finland to launch it.

“I don’t taste the difference. … It tastes like bread,” said Sara Koivisto, a student from Helsinki, after trying the new product.

Due to the limited supply of crickets the insect-bread will initially only be sold in 11 Fazer bakery stores located in Helsinki-area hypermarkets, but the company plans to offer it in all 47 of its stores by next year.

The company buys its cricket flour from the Netherlands, but said it was also looking for local suppliers.

Fazer, a family business with sales of about €1.6 billion last year, did not give a sales target for the product.

Eating insects, or entomophagy, is common in much of the world. The United Nations estimated last year that at least 2 billion people eat insects and more than 1,900 species have been used for food.

In Western countries, edible bugs are gaining traction in niche markets, particularly among those seeking a gluten-free diet or wanting to protect the environment. Farming insects uses less land, water and feed than animal husbandry.