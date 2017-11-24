Boat washes ashore in Akita with eight aboard claiming to be North Korean fishermen

A boat carrying eight men claiming to be fishermen from North Korea has washed ashore in Akita Prefecture, police said Friday.

The police received a call from a resident in the city of Yurihonjo around 11:30 p.m. Thursday about suspicious men on the shore. They later found the men on the wooden boat at a nearby marina.

The men had no life-threatening injuries and appeared to speak Korean, the police said. They have been taken into protective custody.

Hachiro Okonogi, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that the men have said they were fishing before the boat broke down and washed ashore.

In November 2015 a wooden boat drifted ashore in the city of Noshiro in Akita and the skeletal remains of two men were found inside the vessel and nearby.