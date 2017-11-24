Japan’s government to compile evacuation plan of nationals from South Korea in the event of a military clash

The Japanese government is set to compile a plan to evacuate its nationals from South Korea in the event that escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States lead to a military clash, government sources said Thursday.

Under the first such plan to be shared by all relevant ministries and agencies, Japanese nationals are to be mainly transported via civil aircraft or vessels and the roles to be played by each ministry will be clarified, the sources said.

The plan does not take into account support from the U.S. military for evacuating roughly 38,000 Japanese nationals residing in South Korea along with tourists, located mainly in and around the capital — which sits close to the military demarcation line dividing the North and the South — possibly leaving unanswered questions about the feasibility of the scheme.

Tensions have been running high on the Korean Peninsula over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, and have been marked by a war of words between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a number of ballistic missiles, with some of them flying over Japan, and conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September.

The Japanese government has been stepping up preparations to deal with contingencies involving North Korea, including a drill in April based on a scenario that a missile landed in the country.

In the early stage of an evacuation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry will urge its nationals to quickly leave South Korea by civil or chartered aircraft.

The government will prompt those who still remain to move to the southern city of Busan, to be first transported to the southwestern Japan island of Tsushima in Nagasaki Prefecture by high-speed vessels and then to one of the main islands via Self-Defense Forces’ helicopters.

The plan will be reviewed by the National Security Council before being finalized.

The government decided to compile the plan given that an existing evacuation manual maintained by the Foreign Ministry offers guidance largely for individuals, and that any SDF action plan is confidential in nature.