Mitsubishi subsidiaries found to have falsified data for products supplied to aerospace, automotive and power customers

Mitsubishi Materials Corp. said Thursday that two of its subsidiaries have falsified specification data for products supplied to the aerospace, automotive and electric power industries.

The revelation comes on the heels of quality control scandals at other major Japanese firms, including a metal product data falsification scandal at Kobe Steel Ltd.

The two subsidiaries falsified data on sealing materials used for joining metal pipes supplied to 229 firms, as well as those on copper products shipped to 29 companies. None of the cases have been found to have caused any safety problems so far, Mitsubishi Materials said.

At Mitsubishi Cable Industries Ltd., specification data on its O-ring sealing product were altered to match those requested by client companies.

Shipments of the products worth ¥29.4 billion were made between April 2015 and September this year to a total of 229 firms, including 70 in the aerospace industry as well as seven automakers.

O-rings are commonly used as packing and gaskets in joining pipes and other metal products to prevent oil, water and air from leaking, according to Mitsubishi Cable.

A copper product unit, Mitsubishi Shindoh Co., also falsified inspection data on products such as brass strips for automotive components.

Affected products worth ¥120.9 billion were supplied to 29 firms between October 2016 and last month, Mitsubishi Shindoh said.

Mitsubishi Materials said the problem at Mitsubishi Cable surfaced after it conducted quality control auditing last December. It discovered data falsification in February of this year and had since been conducting investigations. Mitsubishi Shindoh started an internal probe last month and discovered the data falsification.

The news follows a series of revelations of product data falsification at Kobe Steel.

Last month the steel-maker said a key quality certification for some of its copper and copper-alloy products had been revoked over its data falsification scandal.

The Japan Quality Assurance Organization pulled the certification, known as Japanese Industrial Standards, for Kobe Steel’s copper and copper-alloy seamless tubes after inspecting Kobelco and Materials Copper Tube Co., a group firm that makes the products.

Quality control scandals have also rocked the automotive industry recently, with Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. revealing that unauthorized staff conducted final vehicle safety inspections, something that resulted in extensive recalls.